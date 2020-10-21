 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stephanie Moon for City Council
0 comments

Letter: Stephanie Moon for City Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This letter is to endorse Stephanie M. Moon for election to Roanoke City Council. As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, I have seen Stephanie’s selfless Kiwanis work in

1) helping the Salvation Army to feed the homeless,

2) involving the Melrose/Orange Avenue community in our new Kiwanis Playground,

3) serving pancakes and sausage at our annual fundraising event.

Her experience as Roanoke City Clerk, combined with her willingness to serve her neighbors, makes Stephanie the perfect candidate.

KEN BRIGGS

ROANOKE

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Open all DMV's

I recently sold my vehicle to a relative. They took the title, etc. to the local DMV to register the vehicle and obtain plates. They were told…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert