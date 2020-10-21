Letter: Stephanie Moon for City Council

This letter is to endorse Stephanie M. Moon for election to Roanoke City Council. As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, I have seen Stephanie’s selfless Kiwanis work in

1) helping the Salvation Army to feed the homeless,

2) involving the Melrose/Orange Avenue community in our new Kiwanis Playground,

3) serving pancakes and sausage at our annual fundraising event.

Her experience as Roanoke City Clerk, combined with her willingness to serve her neighbors, makes Stephanie the perfect candidate.

KEN BRIGGS

ROANOKE