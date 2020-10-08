Letter: Stephanie Moon Reynolds for Roanoke City Council

Stephanie Moon Reynolds has more knowledge of how the City of Roanoke conducts business than all other Council candidates combined. Her 42 years of experience working for Roanoke City government, with 39 years in the City Council Clerk’s office, including 13 years as the head Clerk, make her knowledge of the inner workings of City Council unsurpassed and vital for sound decisions that come to City Council.

Stephanie knows the good and the not so good of how the City conducts business; and she has seen the many changes over the years, many in the wrong direction. She can educate on good previous policies that should be reinstituted, including previous detrimental changes to how the City handles youth sports, environmental sustainability and service to our citizens and our neighborhoods. Stephanie is not intimidated by politics and their spokespersons; and she will be a strong defender of pro-citizen and pro-neighborhood policy.