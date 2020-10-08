 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stephanie Moon Reynolds for Roanoke City Council
0 comments

Letter: Stephanie Moon Reynolds for Roanoke City Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stephanie Moon Reynolds has more knowledge of how the City of Roanoke conducts business than all other Council candidates combined. Her 42 years of experience working for Roanoke City government, with 39 years in the City Council Clerk’s office, including 13 years as the head Clerk, make her knowledge of the inner workings of City Council unsurpassed and vital for sound decisions that come to City Council.

Stephanie knows the good and the not so good of how the City conducts business; and she has seen the many changes over the years, many in the wrong direction. She can educate on good previous policies that should be reinstituted, including previous detrimental changes to how the City handles youth sports, environmental sustainability and service to our citizens and our neighborhoods. Stephanie is not intimidated by politics and their spokespersons; and she will be a strong defender of pro-citizen and pro-neighborhood policy.

Please vote for Stephanie Moon Reynolds on November 3rd.

JOHN GARLAND

FORMER ROANOKE CITY COUNCIL MEMBER

ROANOKE

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: I don't understand

It puzzles me that supposedly educated and intelligent people write nasty letters to The Roanoke Times, post them on Facebook and other social…

Letters

Letter: Respect rights

This morning upon opening my door to retrieve the newspaper, I discovered someone had removed my Joe Biden yard sign, shredded it, and placed …

Letters

Letter: Peace Prize?

I live in a remote area. I do not have nor can I operate a computer. I have a cell phone on which I visit Google. Recently I saw an article th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert