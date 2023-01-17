Letter: Still waiting for that editorial page balance

Well, the tabulations have been done and the results are in, and if you’re a fan of impartial, honest reporting/journalism you’re sure to be disappointed and depressed.

Since according to the “Sage of the Editorial Page,” Betsy Biesenbach, “good editorial pages offer something to (anger) everyone,” I thought I’d take her sanctimonious rants to heart and do a little simple research of the presentations on the editorial pages of the Times to see exactly how “balanced" they actually shake out.

For the purposes of this “study” I determined there are basically four types of “opinions” expressed: 1) editorials; 2) commentaries; 3) cartoons; and 4) letters to the editor.

From a nonpartisan review of the contents on the editorial pages of The Roanoke Times from Nov. 14 to Dec. 31 there appeared 13 commentaries, six editorials, nine cartoons and zero letters espousing conservative positions, while during the same time period 23 commentaries, 14 editorials, 28 cartoons and 12 letters were printed expressing Democrat/liberal viewpoints. To sum up: 28 on the conservative side and 77 for the liberal team.

Math was never my strong suit; however, I hope even Biesenbach would admit that there’s a severe imbalance in the opinions presented by the Times on a daily balance and that all I and a number of readers of the Times are asking for is a return to a semblance of fairness and balance on the editorial pages. Please.

Dennis Crowley, Roanoke