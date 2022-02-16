Letter: Still wondering what happened to ‘duty’?

I continue to be disheartened that ALL Americans cannot come together regarding ways to combat COVID-19.

I am now 75, and when I was 18 it was my duty to register for the draft. I did so, and then entered the Naval Aviation Program, ultimately flying jets from an aircraft carrier from 1971-1973.

In all my Navy years the one word that was foremost in our training and missions was "duty."

I am not sure if the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers have forgotten their duty as Americans, or perhaps were never taught it, but in my judgement duty to protect fellow Americans comes first, far before any "right" a person has to put others at risk by not getting vaccinated or not wearing a mask.

This duty now extends to local, state and national elected officials who are voting against vaccine and mask requirements. They are putting all Americans at risk by not doing their duty.

John F. Kennedy's entreaty to "ask what you can do for your country" is, sadly, falling on far too many deaf ears. My fervent hope is that we can all start protecting each other by doing our duty.

Richard D. Shepherd M.D., Blacksburg