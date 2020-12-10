Letter: Stop being selfish

I am a disabled service-connected veteran who falls into three separate high-risk categories for contracting COVID. I fall in these categories because I was injured while serving my country. My problem is with those who wish to assert their rights to not wear a mask while in public. Basically, what you are telling me is that it's O.K. for me to risk my life by being both shot and blown up, but you can't even wear a tiny mask while in public because it offends you and somehow violates your personal rights. Selfish, horrible people! I don't regret serving my country. However, I do regret you selfish people live in it. If you will not wear a mask in public for your protection, then do it for the many veterans and disabled who have to choose between grocery shopping and possibly death.