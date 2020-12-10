 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop being selfish
0 comments

Letter: Stop being selfish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am a disabled service-connected veteran who falls into three separate high-risk categories for contracting COVID. I fall in these categories because I was injured while serving my country. My problem is with those who wish to assert their rights to not wear a mask while in public. Basically, what you are telling me is that it's O.K. for me to risk my life by being both shot and blown up, but you can't even wear a tiny mask while in public because it offends you and somehow violates your personal rights. Selfish, horrible people! I don't regret serving my country. However, I do regret you selfish people live in it. If you will not wear a mask in public for your protection, then do it for the many veterans and disabled who have to choose between grocery shopping and possibly death.

Floyd Hall III, Vinton

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Amen!

To paraphrase President Gerald R. Ford, “Our long national nightmare is (almost) over.”

Letters

Letter: To whose benefit?

The Roanoke Times on Saturday, Nov. 28, featured on page A1 a story praising the efforts of Radford University to become carbon neutral. Bravo…

Letters

Letter: How long?

Our country has become an international embarrassment and laughing stock. Is there no legal recourse within our judicial system to force a leg…

Letters

Letter: Protect others

2020 has definitely been a difficult year for all of us in our community, especially for those who have been afflicted by COVID-19. It has not…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert