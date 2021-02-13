Letter: Stop calling the riot at the Capitol a protest!

Southwest Virginia wake up! Trump incited a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. It was not a protest. In fact, it was a white supremacist insurrection, seeking to overthrow the incoming government. All law enforcement who participated must be fired, indicted and convicted, as well as all participants.

Now these clowns are blaming Trump, but taking no responsibility for their own actions. These racists, including Trump, hated that African American voters ended the Trump presidency, if you can call it that. Well, too bad. We won, you lost. Deal with it!

The news agencies around here need to call it what it was, A RIOT, not a protest. We need prosecutions of all involved. No Kumbaya moment now. It's too late for that. No forgiveness for racist, terroristic actions. Root these people out of government, police, fire and military. We don't have a need for these folks. This is 2021, not 1821. If it were Black folks storming the Capitol, none would have lived to tell about it. We're tired of the double standard.