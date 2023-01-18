Letter: Stop legislating private medical decisions

Stop legislating private decisions
Senate Bill 960, the so called “Youth Health Protection Act,” is a betrayal of the small government principals that our officials were elected to uphold. The government has no business regulating the private medical decisions of anyone in the commonwealth, especially when that regulation is on the basis of the purpose of the treatment and not the actual procedures being used.
Moreover, this bill strips adults of their rights, regulating people old enough to vote and to die for this country as children.
This is bigotry and anti-freedom.
Christopher Thomas, Christiansburg