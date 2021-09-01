Letter: Stop MVP to reduce greenhouse gas

The most recent report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (released Aug. 9) should be the absolute “last straw” for anyone still clinging to the idea that the Mountain Valley Pipeline project should continue moving forward to completion.

That report — produced cooperatively by scientists from nations all over the world — states unequivocally that climate change is already an undeniable fact, and that it is undeniably caused by human activity.

Without immediate dramatic action to reduce the amounts of greenhouse gasses emitted into the atmosphere, there will be more unprecedented destructive weather events, and these events will continue to become more extreme over the next 30 years.

Perhaps the most chilling statement in the entire report suggests that if people don’t take extreme measures to dramatically reduce the release of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, life on Earth after 2050 may be “unrecognizable.”