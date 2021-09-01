Letter: Stop MVP to reduce greenhouse gas

The most recent report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (released Aug. 9) should be the absolute “last straw” for anyone still clinging to the idea that the Mountain Valley Pipeline project should continue moving forward to completion.
That report — produced cooperatively by scientists from nations all over the world — states unequivocally that climate change is already an undeniable fact, and that it is undeniably caused by human activity.
Without immediate dramatic action to reduce the amounts of greenhouse gasses emitted into the atmosphere, there will be more unprecedented destructive weather events, and these events will continue to become more extreme over the next 30 years.
Perhaps the most chilling statement in the entire report suggests that if people don’t take extreme measures to dramatically reduce the release of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, life on Earth after 2050 may be “unrecognizable.”
Completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline can only result in more natural gas being burned, and more greenhouse gasses being emitted. Because there are no reports of any natural gas customers anywhere who are currently suffering without the gas this pipeline would deliver, canceling this project would not cause anyone to suffer (other than the investors behind it, and they are business people who know and accept the risks when they embark on a project such as this. No one has any obligation to protect them from the losses they would incur).
If we accept the science behind the U.N. report, allowing this project to be completed would expand fossil fuel infrastructure and use instead of reducing it. This is the exact opposite of the dramatic action necessary.
There is no longer any reasonable justification for any further investment in any infrastructure project that expands or extends our consumption of fossil fuels. Putting an end to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project would be a quick and easy way to take a significant step toward reducing further consumption of natural gas and further release of still more greenhouse gasses.
Mark Becker, Newport