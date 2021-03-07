Letter: Stop taking bribes Virginia legislators!

An article, “Virginia Senate Democrats kill electric rate,” that appeared in The Roanoke Times on February 15th points out the sad fact that our legislators, both Democratic and Republican, are being financially influenced by monopolistic companies such as Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power. Such influence affects the legislators’ voting decisions that favor the companies, rather than the citizens of our Commonwealth whom the legislators are supposed to represent.

The most egregious offender, in my view, is Senator and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw who accepted campaign donations of $460,508 from Dominion and $85,000 from APCO. Senator John Edwards, representing much of The Roanoke Times readership, accepted $54,500 from Dominion and $11,850 from Appalachian Power according to Clean Virginia (https://www.cleanvirginia.org/). The Virginia Mercury newspaper featured an article on February 15th, stating that Senator Saslaw, D-Fairfax, chair of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, “quashed” electric utility rate reform at a committee meeting on February 15th. This committee was formerly led by Senator Tommy Norment, R-James City County, a member of the Ethics Advisory Council and the owner of “thousands of dollars of Dominion Energy stock” according to the Virginia Mercury.