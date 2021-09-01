 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop the blame game
I'm sitting here watching this disaster unfold in Afghanistan. I'm sure Joe Biden will blame Donald Trump. Trump would have blamed Barack Obama and so forth. The blame and credit game will never end in Washington.

Bottom line is we let the Afghans down. To them I say, "I'm sorry".

We failed our service men and women, to them I say, "Thank you and I pray that it wasn't all in vain to those who gave their lives."

All independents, Democrats and Republicans are responsible for this catastrophe. Unfortunately I'm afraid this is only going to get worse.

I'm ashamed of our leaders (if you can honestly call them leaders) as they only care about what's best for themselves and their careers. We need term limits to stop all these political games. They forget they work for the people, not the affiliated party. It's past time for real change in Washington!

Mike Whitlock, Salem 

 

