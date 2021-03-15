Letter: Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline by divesting

It is apparent that our legislators, legal commissions, such as the State Water Board, the governor, etc., are not interested in stopping the above referenced unnecessary 301-mile fracked gas pipeline. There is another way, however, and that is to STOP THE MONEY PIPELINE.

Divest from institutions that are investing in fossil fuels and the pipeline. Oil Change International research shows that the following banks are financial backers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline: JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, US Bank, TD and PNC.

Close your accounts and credit cards, and move to banks that do not invest in climate destruction, such as local or state community banks, credit unions. Tell the fossil fuel financial backers why you are closing your accounts.

Stop the Money Pipeline is supported by 130 organizations, such as Amazon Watch, Sierra Club, Rainforest Action Network and Sunrise Project to name a few.

Among the many urgent issues facing civilization, climate emergency is the most urgent, for without a livable climate there are obvious dire consequences.

The old saying “money talks” is more pertinent than ever, in making a change in climate destruction. This is one way to make an effective difference!

Rosemarie G. Sawdon, Blacksburg