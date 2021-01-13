Letter: Stop undermining faith in system

Reading the recent editorial in The Roanoke Times regarding the lawsuit challenging the actions of policymakers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and other states that altered election procedures without the input of the state legislatures ("Is America broken," Dec. 17), I’m left wondering if the editors at the Times are blinded by their personal biases. In their column, they insinuate that the Republican legislators – Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith, and Rob Whitman – who signed the amicus brief requesting the Supreme Court hear the case in fact do not trust our judicial institutions. Can The Roanoke Times point to a single instance where the members of our Republican delegation question the court’s ruling on this matter? Or called on people to reject the court’s decision?

It does not seem logical to claim that legislators imploring the highest court in the land to give the President a forum to display his evidence and our election administers an opportunity to rebut those claims in fact do not trust in the very institution from which they are seeking redress. The American people’s trust in our electoral process is at an all time low. Regardless of the decision they make, having the courts hear these cases would at least reassure people that evidence of the fraud that has been alleged is being thoroughly reviewed. There have been several instances where the court has in fact heard the evidence and ruled against President Trump. You would expect these congressmen The Roanoke Times claim have done so much to undermine our institutions would protest these decisions but, in fact there is no evidence in their public comments or media releases that they have.