Letter: Student chants

When I read reports of crowds at football games chanting mean-spirited and vulgar things about our nation’s president, I wasn’t surprised that it started in the state of Alabama. Then to my horror, I read that students at a recent Hokie game did it. I know how college kids can get riled up in stadiums but I surely thought Virginia Tech students were better than that.
I am not an alumni of Tech but have appreciated and admired all the accomplishments of Virginia Tech in my 22 years of living in the Roanoke Valley. This behavior was despicable and embarrassing. I hope the school administration can do something to stop this Neanderthal behavior.
Shame, shame, shame!!!
Diane Glazebrook, Troutville