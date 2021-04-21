Letter: Student debt culprit

It seems most plans to reduce/eliminate student debt focus on remedies involving loan interest, forgiveness, government intervention and a host of plans that let the culprit escape. I don't recall any universities being acknowledged as cost cutting, enrollment expense focused. The university focus seems to be on financial wellness, stadium building, alumni funding, administration salary, growth, etc.

Add up the dollar costs and divide it by maximum enrollment hours, and that is the cost of an education. The universities should at minimum accept responsibility for the loan interest cost while one is attending the university. Hospital and drug expenses were controlled through various programs. Why not do the same to control the cost of a continuing education? Flat rate getting a BS degree? Then the final costs would be known and the universities could align their cost to a fixed income, instead of having no strong motivation to do so at the present time. The degree from university is supposed to make one economically marketable, in order to pay back the financial and educational institutions for their efforts on your behalf.