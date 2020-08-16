Letter: Student Government Association at Virginia Tech, a failure to the students

It’s disappointing to see that, during the past year under current leadership, Student Government Association at Virginia Tech (SGA) has become dormant, toxic and sexist.
Many people resigned, unable to maintain their mental health and accomplish their initial aim - help drive positive change at Virginia Tech. Over the course of the past year, the only new members to join SGA were either unaware of the organization’s culture or were friends of leadership. The few remaining uncorrupted members, able to recognize the organization’s culture, gradually resigned from SGA.
As students left the organization, the president appointed many handpicked nominees to fill SGA’s General Assembly, growing his power. Staunch cronyism plagues SGA. Many members use their vote to protect their friends, instead of representing the undergraduate student body.
The 2020 SGA election was a chance for positive change in leadership. However, numerous students were shaken by the forceful campaign tactics of the incumbent president’s reelection campaign. Five election violation claims against his campaign were sent to the judicial branch of SGA. Most of these allegations were on the grounds of election fraud and egregious unethical behavior. Some of the violations claim the incumbent and his running mate committed acts against the Student Code of Conduct, SGA bylaws and SGA constitution. As a result of their appalling tactics, the incumbent’s campaign managed to win the election.
In an abandonment of SGA’s own rules, the Judicial Branch, (heavily influenced by the advising staff), decided that there would be NO hearing on any claims, allegedly due to COVID-19 disruptions. This meant that the incumbent’s campaign was not held accountable for their actions. I’m particularly disappointed in the SGA advising staff. They allowed the judicial branch to make this decision, which emboldens current leadership to continue corroding the principles of Virginia Tech and sets a damning precedent for the future of SGA.
A few students and I went to higher administration hoping to highlight incidences of sexual harassment, bullying, and negligence within SGA. I sent dozens of pages of evidence of SGA’s failings to university administration. After a meeting and some discussion, it seemed like there was a possibility for change, but it is now several weeks later, nothing has happened.
Students of VT, administration, and those who suffered from he current SGA, deserve an uncorrupt organization that cares to represent them, especially in the the current climate.
