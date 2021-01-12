Letter: Student loans are personal, not public responsibility

Regarding the request for Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt, the money will come from taxpayers. Therefore, society is asked to pay the student loan debt, despite maybe already paying off their own. The government already forgives loans if a person becomes disabled, otherwise borrowers need to work and pay for their loan.

If government backed student loans are bad for people, then the government should not be involved in this business. It does not make sense to me, forgive loans and still hand them out yet encouraging debt. Stop government backed loans now, don't perpetuate the issue. If less money is available for school, a couple things could happen, schools could reduce cost to attract students, people may look for employment that assists with schooling, there would be more motivation to look for scholarships/grants, students may look at in state schools to decrease costs, or how about working and paying as you go? Student loans are a personal and not a public responsibility.