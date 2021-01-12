 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Student loans are personal, not public responsibility
0 comments

Letter: Student loans are personal, not public responsibility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the request for Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt, the money will come from taxpayers. Therefore, society is asked to pay the student loan debt, despite maybe already paying off their own. The government already forgives loans if a person becomes disabled, otherwise borrowers need to work and pay for their loan.

If government backed student loans are bad for people, then the government should not be involved in this business. It does not make sense to me, forgive loans and still hand them out yet encouraging debt. Stop government backed loans now, don't perpetuate the issue. If less money is available for school, a couple things could happen, schools could reduce cost to attract students, people may look for employment that assists with schooling, there would be more motivation to look for scholarships/grants, students may look at in state schools to decrease costs, or how about working and paying as you go? Student loans are a personal and not a public responsibility.

Debra Shipman, Blacksburg

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Cline should resign

Congressman Ben Cline, your candidate lost by over 7,000,000 votes, 51.4 to 46.9 %, 306 to 232 electoral votes. You have, however, added your …

Letters

Letter: Trump is dangerous

Our country has gone to hell! Sitting President that has gone off the rails, a dangerous paranoid, schizophrenia-filled person! No one in Wash…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert