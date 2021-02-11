Letter: Students and faculty deserve healthy and safe environments

Kudos to the Roanoke County School Board for their efforts to speed up the construction timelines of three vastly outdated school buildings ("Roanoke County School Board maps out ambitious plan to replace outdated buildings," Jan. 23). Roanoke County’s Board of Supervisors should be fiscally responsible and quickly take advantage of historically low interest rates as construction costs continue to climb, and the cost to re-build these schools will drastically and exponentially go up in the years to come.

There’s no doubt W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove Elementary schools’ antiquated open classroom designs create incredibly challenging learning conditions for students. The non-centrally located Burton Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) resides in a flood plain and its students and faculty members are subjected to a dysfunctional, patchwork design of under-sized classrooms. It’s currently unable to accommodate all of the students who’d like to attend and that’s a real shame. The wildly popular coursework the school provides is extensive and includes: automotive, building trades, computer information technology, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, cyber security, early childhood education, emergency medical services, game design, masonry, mechatronics, motorsports, nursing, and welding. Its specialty centers offer classes in engineering, mass communications, performing arts, and visual arts. There’s something for almost everyone at BCAT, and with its focus on the trades, the school provides programming and opportunities for students seeking alternatives to four-year colleges after high school.