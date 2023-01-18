Letter: Students and teachers should be safe in our schools

Lock empty guns to protect kids

I write to ask Roanoke caregivers who are gun owners to please store their firearms securely for the sake of our community’s children and their teachers.

The recent Newport News school shooting in which a 6-year-old accessed a loaded firearm at home, brought it to school, and shot his young teacher is horrific. I have been stupefied that most of the news coverage has focused on the culpability of a 6-year-old child instead of, or in addition to, the duty of his mother to secure the firearm.

I grew up within Newport News Public Schools, and my child is now a Roanoke City Public Schools student. I am so very grateful to the NNPS teachers who helped raise me and the RCPS teachers who are helping to raise my child. Our community’s teachers have enough on their plates coming out of the past few years of pandemic upheaval, as do all of our children, without also having to worry about their safety while teaching and learning in our schools.

I have been a gun violence prevention volunteer since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. One of the training courses that I have found most helpful is about secure firearm storage called Be SMART. The basic tenets are to store firearms unloaded, locked, and separate from ammunition. One study found that households that locked both firearms and ammunition were associated with a 78% lower risk of self-inflicted firearm injuries and an 85% lower risk of unintentional firearm injuries among children and teens, compared to those that locked neither.

I implore Roanoke caregivers to please secure their firearms. I implore Roanoke City Public Schools to regularly provide secure storage guidance for our families. I implore our local elected leaders to please strengthen secure firearm storage legislation during this General Assembly session.

We all believe students and teachers should be safe in our schools. Let’s each do our part to make it so.

Eleanor R. Kootsey,

Roanoke

Bob Good is all about obstruction

The congressman from Virginia’s 5th District was among the final six Republican holdouts against awarding fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy the House of Representative’s speaker gavel. Bob Good’s only concession to the inevitable was to vote “present “on the 15th ballot.

In an Dec. 28 essay in the Richmond Times Dispatch, Rep. Good outlined his reasons for not supporting Kevin McCarthy. Among them was the new speaker’s unwillingness “to change how Congress operates to empower regular members.” Even after McCarthy made concessions that would do this, and other Republican rebels came over to the California Republican’s side, Good still refused to vote for him.

Good said he wanted “a strong leader who represents the conservative center of the Republican conference.” Kevin McCarthy is much closer to his party’s “conservative center” than Bob Good. The 5th District congressman is an extremist like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on the left, who also will go against her party when she does not get her way.

Extremists do not make good legislators. Legislators negotiate and compromise. It is how the House gets things done. Since extremists do not negotiate or compromise, they serve only as obstructionists. Good has voted against anything the Democrats offer because he believes the party is “evil.” Among other things, he voted against the Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act, a bill that would make it easier for rural communities to get Small Business Administration relief following a disaster.

The Republican members of Congress from the two neighboring districts, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, saw the bill’s value for their people and voted for it, as did Kevin McCarthy. Since the 5th District is about 70% rural, Good’s vote was clearly against the interests of his constituents. So, in this case, what the congressman calls the “swamp cartel” was more supportive of his people than he was.

Good labels himself a “biblical conservative.” Perhaps he skipped 1 Samuel 15:23, which says, “For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry.”

Steve Bailey,

Richmond

Stop legislating private decisions

Senate Bill 960, the so called “Youth Health Protection Act,” is a betrayal of the small government principals that our officials were elected to uphold.

The government has no business regulating the private medical decisions of anyone in the commonwealth, especially when that regulation is on the basis of the purpose of the treatment and not the actual procedures being used. Moreover, this bill strips adults of their rights, regulating people old enough to vote and to die for this country as children.

This is bigotry and anti-freedom.

Christopher Thomas, Christiansburg