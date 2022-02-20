Letter: Students better at handling tough topics than Youngkin realizes

Here is the letter I sent to Gov. Youngkin’s tip line for reporting teachers who teach controversial and divisive topics. I hope it helps him realize the value of such teachings:

Dear Gov. Youngkin,

I am on the receiving end of Virginia K-12 education because my job involves teaching some of the graduates of our public school system at the University of Virginia.

These students have impressive abilities to engage with, discuss and understand issues on which there exists substantial disagreement.

In my field, plant biology, many of these disagreements involve fundamental questions regarding one of the important things we do in Virginia: grow food.

While everybody agrees that food is good, there is a lot of controversy and division regarding how it should be done. Some of the controversial questions we discuss include:

1. To what extent, and with what regulation and labeling, should we genetically modify the food we grow?

2. Should farmers be responsible for downstream pollution that might result from their agricultural practices?

3. How does Virginia’s relatively recent association between chattel slavery and growing food affect today’s farmers?

4. What sort of help should we offer farmers whose livelihoods are being affected by climate change?

The list goes on and on. The important point is that my undergraduates who are products of the Virginia schools are skilled thinkers, critical listeners and sophisticated orators who can wrestle with controversy and division. They didn’t become that way by chance. They developed these skills because they learned, in elementary through high school, to handle controversy and division in the classroom.

One of the most important skills, both for school and life, that students can learn is to deal with division and controversy constructively.

Let’s honor and reward our teachers who tackle the difficult subjects. Let’s cheer for our principals who support these teachers. And let’s hope our government becomes as good as my students at handling controversy and finding complex solutions.

Manuel Lerdau, Charlottesville