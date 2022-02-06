Letter: Students need to be taught history warts and all

Gov. Youngkin’s Executive Order 1, and the accompanying House Bill 781, present a view of public education that seems at odds with our professed respect for the mission of the teaching profession.

We want the children who live in this state, all of them, to understand our state and national history, troubled though it is in some respects.

Of necessity, this involves presenting the barbarism of the institution of slavery and the long shadow that America’s original sin, as it is sometimes called, still casts over our society.

We need to raise the next generation of Virginians with a critical understanding of the past and a resolve to work toward a more just future, with a clear acknowledgment of the progress that has been made, and an equally keen awareness of the hurdles that remain. Facts must be centered.

An understanding of the past can only be accomplished in a pedagogical environment that is free from fear of reprisal, in which our talented and dedicated teachers are valued and honored for their skills in their classrooms.

Encouraging parents and their children to report perceived violations of a ban on the teaching of “divisive concepts” to government authorities conjures up visions of a totalitarian state.

We can only imagine the chilling effect that such an order would have on what is, for many of us, the sacred space of a classroom. We applaud the recent efforts, pre-2022, to revise the history curriculum for K-12 for our state, and hope future circumstances will allow for its adoption.

According to the Executive Order, “Our children deserve far better from their education than to be told what to think.” We agree with this sentiment and hence oppose the anachronistic and doctrinaire distortion of the teaching of the history of our state and our country, and its enforcement by authoritarian means.

Ruth Grene, Brandy Faulkner, Blacksburg