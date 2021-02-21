Letter: Stupidity

I have said it before and will again. How can people who are supposed to have intelligence act so stupid. You have "adults" declaring that the election was stolen. In your Jan. 18 paper there is a picture of a man with a sign on him "....show us the proof" that the election was fair and they will accept Biden as president.

The prosecutor has to provide evidence of a crime, but none has been provided other than the "word" of King Trump. They have not offered any proof. He put out the word and his lemmings, civilians and congressmen obeyed. The ones who have been kissing King Trump's a.. for the last four years should have stood up to their "constituents" when they came to call on Jan. 6th instead of running to save their skins. We have heard nothing from the "great statesmen" of our area, maybe they are still hiding.

Sen. Graham said "Biden is a weak leader" if he does call off the impeachment. I have seen no blocks of granite on the GOP side. The only ones that had a backbone got out early when they saw their party being taken over by a megalomaniac.

Here is a newsflash for the farrrrrrright, you will not get everything you want. You should have learned that as a child. King Trump did not and look how he turned out.

Jim Pittendrigh, Boones Mill