Letter: Submitted for your consideration

Consider the following:

You live in a state where gambling is illegal. You go to Las Vegas on vacation. You gamble while you are in Las Vegas. When you return home, can you and anyone who helped you get to Las Vegas be charged with a crime?

Or:

You live in a state where marijuana is illegal. You go to a state where marijuana is legal. You smoke some marijuana while you are there. When you return home, can you and anyone who helped you go to another state be charged with a crime?

Or:

You live in a state where abortion is illegal. You are pregnant and you want an abortion. You travel to a state where abortion is legal, and get an abortion. When you return home, can you and anyone who helped with your trip be charged with a crime?

Just in case you don't know, the answer to the first two questions is no (at least right now it is) and the answer to the last question is that lawmakers in some states would very much like it to be yes.

Amy Richardson, Roanoke