Letter: Suggestion...stop letter for now
A friend sent me several months' worth of "Letters to the Editor" that she had been saving for me, since I no longer subscribe to the newspaper or watch the national news. There seems to be nothing but slanted, negative and highly suspect news anyway, except for NBC's Lester Holt, who always includes an uplifting story, for which I thank him.

I say, "Bravo!" to a few of the articles, such as Mr. Carver's "White privilege? Please!,"(July 23 letter)  "Mask it or casket," (July 10 letter) and Ms. Maclean's letter "Where's the movement on abortion?" (April 25), although when you have a governor who is in favor of infanticide, writing articles seems pointless. The same issues were being addressed in a column I wrote for the local paper in 1998, and continue to get worse as women and men fail to take advantage of readily available birth control, opting instead for the morning after "Kill Pill" or abortion. This same lack of responsibility is evidenced by their refusal to wear a mask!

Our country is so angry, frustrated and fearful about the current hot issues that when you add in the upcoming election; opinions about the candidates and the counter opinions to those opinions, all of which feed into the cycle of negativity, it makes one want to say, "Just STOP, already!"

Although I appreciate and respect our constitutional right to voice our opinions, we may all benefit from taking a break from filling the editorial page with escalating negativity and madness!

"Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other just as in Christ God forgave you." (Ephesians 4:32 NIV)

MELINDA SETZER

ROANOKE

