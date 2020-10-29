Letter: Suggestions for "October Surprise"

News media speculate what kind of “October Surprise” Donald Trump will create to favor him in the presidential election. Here are some he could create that would make big splashes:

• Recommend that Congress pass the Green New Deal.

• Rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

• Recommend that Congress remove subsidies for fossil fuels and add them to renewable energy.

• Require that all future government transportation vehicles be electric.

• Promote a national system of fast electric trains.

• Recommend that Congress lower Medicare age qualification a few years per year such that it covers all ages in the next 15 years.

• Rejoin the WHO organization.

• Invite immunologists from Canada, Germany, Italy, Australia and South Africa to advise how to reduce the COVID-19 cases and deaths.

• Urge U.S. states to follow the examples of Arizona, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York to reduce COVID-19 cases and deaths.

• Require that all attendees at his rallies wear masks and practice social distancing.