Suicide is a crisis of men and boys, but the CDC seems determined to obscure this fact. It is genuinely and deeply terrible that any child should harbor a thought of self-harm. But if we are to stop such tragedy, it is important to recognize that death by suicide is overwhelmingly likely to befall males.

The CDC released a report last month on its "Youth Risk Behavior Survey" in which it is revealed that in 2021, 60% of female high school students reported experiencing persistent sadness and 13% said they attempted suicide. The news media have uniformly treated these results as unveiling a crisis of trauma for teen girls.

This newspaper, for instance, ran the headline "CDC: Teen girls experiencing increasing levels of sadness" (Feb. 13). This is a fair representation of what the CDC says. But the CDC has gone out of their way to obfuscate the meaning of their numbers.

In the CDC survey, females reported sadness and said they attempted suicide twice as often as males. We surely need to be concerned that our children — girls and boys — are reporting such sadness.

Yet according to the CDC's own data (available through the CDC WONDER database), the rates of death by suicide in 2021 for boys ages 15, 16, 17 and 18 were 2.3, 2.6, 2.9 and 3.5 times higher than for girls, respectively. That is a huge difference.

It's also one the CDC seems determined to hide. In their "Notes from the field" issued a few days before the survey report, the CDC warns of rising rates of suicide.

They break down the rates by age and race, but not by sex. The aggregate effect of both public reports is to mask the disparity between boys and girls. Boys and men are the overwhelming victims of suicide.

What the discordance between self-reported suicide attempts and actual suicides tells us is that boys (and later on, men) are simply not reporting their desperation. We need to recognize these facts if we are to help those most at risk.

Benjamin Jantzen, Blacksburg