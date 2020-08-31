Letter: Summers of 2100

I have noted your coverage of the heat record just set in Roanoke of 28 days over 90 degrees ("Weather Journal: 90s streak nears end"). A week or so back, you also shared with us the extreme heat occurring in Siberia this year (100 degrees in Siberia?). We are starting to see an acceleration of climate change.
It is important to take a long view with these news items. But I don't write those words to offer reassurance. On the contrary, let's think about what this news tells us about temperatures in Roanoke in the year 2100, when my young granddaughter will be 80 years old. Will it still be possible to live in Roanoke, or anywhere else in Virginia, in July then?
In the throes of a major pandemic, we consider the true meaning of the phrase "what's the worst that could happen?" Originally a snide plea to cast aside intelligent reasons to reject boldness, the popular phrase now looks more like an endorsement of respect for science, economics and good planning and management. So we must ask another question: "After 30 years of doing nothing about climate change, is it finally time to act for our granddaughters and for their granddaughters?" Let's put a price on pollution, refund the money in a dividend and help motivate ourselves to make a better world.
CHRIS WIEGARD
CITIZENS CLIMATE LOBBY VOLUNTEER
CHESTER
