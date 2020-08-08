You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Support Black-owned businesses
In the time where a lot of people are asking what can I do to help and support, people should show real actions by supporting Black owned businesses. It would be nice if The Roanoke Times listed Black owned businesses in the newspaper.

My two sisters and I own a Black owned business in the Roanoke Valley. L&F Sculpting LLC is a fitness provider offering personal training, xtreme hip-hop step cardio, nutrition program and fitness products such as: sculpting butter to burn fat, detox tea, waist trainers and weight water bottles to name a few.

We used to offer a free step cardio class at the Melrose library on Saturday mornings given by owner Nish Walker. Due to COVID-19 we don’t offer those classes right now. But we have plenty of virtual classes and just started outside step cardio. We are only one of many Black owned businesses in the Roanoke Valley. I challenge the people of Roanoke to support Black owned businesses we need to show solidarity with each other. If we don’t start now then when?

ASHLEY WALKER

ROANOKE

