Letter: Support legislation to help Alzheimer's research expand

Alzheimer’s and other dementias affect millions of Americans every year. Did you know that Black Americans are two times more likely than white Americans to develop dementia? Hispanic Americans are one and a half times as likely as white Americans. Despite those facts, for decades research has not included sufficient numbers of Black or Hispanic Americans as representative in the U.S. population. In order to ensure future Alzheimer’s diagnostic treatments benefit all Americans, research must include underrepresented populations in clinical trials.

For these reasons, I am asking for congressional support for the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act. The ENACT Act is bipartisan legislation that would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to underrepresented communities and increase diversity among clinical trial staff.

Please join me in encouraging your representatives to cosponsor the ENACT Act to help address this important issue. I’ve specifically reached out to Congressman Griffith. Please help me do the same in your area.

Heather Gearhart, Elliston