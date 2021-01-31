Letter: Support local Black leaders

Watching the Confederate flag be marched through the halls of the Capitol, many of you, fellow white Virginians, may be feeling like me; determined to show the opposite face of America — the one striving for racial justice. With many of our own neighbors in Roanoke and the New River Valley coming back from last Wednesday’s riots and loudly espousing white nationalism, it is pressing that we take local action.

The most visionary Black-led nonprofit I’ve encountered in the NRV has to be the Christiansburg Institute. They are at this very moment transforming the beautiful bones of their last remaining historic school building into a center for racial justice that will heal deep gashes in local Black history. Just like how the Housing Act of 1949 led to “urban renewal” that obliterated the main Black community in Roanoke, Northeast, so too did desegregation in the 1960s lead to the destruction and selling off of many acres of Christiansburg Institute school lands that were meant to benefit the Black community. White families refused to send their children to a premier regional campus because of its Black roots and instead destroyed that institution and built a new one.