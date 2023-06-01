Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The good citizens of Roanoke have a most important decision to make in electing our next state senator to fill Sen. John Edwards' upcoming vacant seat.

The person who you vote for can affect our future here in Roanoke for years to come, even after I’m gone.

I’m appealing to the good voters of Roanoke and all my supporters over the decades to support and vote for Luke Priddy.

Luke has been Sen. Edwards' chief of staff for five years. Given his young age, his service to John Edwards and our state, we can say it was like five years in training and experience to be the most qualified person for our next senator.

In his five years with Sen. Edwards he has been able to learn all the ins and outs of diplomacy in Richmond in the proper way of getting things done. One might look at this as a college degree in becoming a public servant.

In his short time on city council he has demonstrated and shown such maturity in his voting for what's in the best interest of our city. We can expect this experience and maturity to be carried over in him being our next state senator.

We should not miss this opportunity to have his experience in Richmond.

E. Duane Howard, Roanoke