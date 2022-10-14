Letter: Support program that helps jail residents improve their lives

Each of us is so much better than the worst thing we ever did. The (R)I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative spearheaded by Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash is geared toward helping residents of the Roanoke City Jail discover that better part within themselves, that inside person who has potential to make a good life.

(R)I.G.N.I.T.E points motivated residents toward rehabilitation rather than further incarceration. Being readily identified as persons working toward building a better life by wearing a distinct burgundy colored uniform, rather than the conventional stripes, says to the wearer as well as to the people around him or her, “I am a person striving to go somewhere, to be someone.” Committing to this program, which is designed to help residents recreate themselves through diving into education, work certifications, and exposure to the support systems necessary to be successful once discharged, can open possibilities and horizons heretofore unimagined by these currently incarcerated men and women.