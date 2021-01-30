Letter: Support Right-to-Vote amendment

Taking away a person’s right to vote is one of many ways a person is dehumanized by people in power. Since 1902, as a part of Jim Crow attacks on the rights of African Americans, voter disenfranchisement laws have suppressed the votes of people of color in Virginia (other examples are literacy tests, crowded polling places, absentee voting restrictions). During the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session, some barriers to voting were eliminated (e.g. passing of no-excuse absentee voting, same-day voter registration and Election Day as a state holiday). However, voter suppression laws may return as state representatives/legislators change. We need to guarantee the right to vote for all, regardless of who represents us.

The changes in the 2020 General Assembly did not address voting rights of people convicted of a felony. Virginia is one of only three states that permanently takes away a person’s right to vote after being convicted of a felony. In Virginia, after completing their sentence, a person who has been convicted of a felony must have their voting rights reinstated by the governor, which is a long and inefficient process. Furthermore, tying voting rights to a felony is problematic because of major racial disparities in law enforcement. Also, Virginia’s incarceration rate is higher than the national average. A common criticism of the Right-to-Vote amendment is that people who have been convicted of a felony will vote for only one party (Democrat). However, there are many people in jail who are able to vote because they have not yet been convicted, and they have been shown to vote for both parties.