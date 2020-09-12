 Skip to main content
Letter: Support Roanoke City Pedestrian Safety Campaign
Letter: Support Roanoke City Pedestrian Safety Campaign

We are members of RAISE (Roanoke Area Interfaith Stewards of the Earth), writing in support of the city’s pedestrian safety campaign. Their slogan, “every corner is a crosswalk,” reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians at all corners, and reminds pedestrians to walk safely and responsibly.

We are all avid walkers and live in different parts of Roanoke City and County. We have seen walking groups develop all over. People want to walk and be safe doing it.

Walking is good for our health and good for our environment. Leaving our cars at home means less air pollution, less noise pollution, and reduced carbon emissions. Moving at a human scale brings health to mind and body for pedestrians, those with wheelchairs, skaters, and runners. Walking is fundamental to health, but if we want more people to walk, we need to provide a safe context for pedestrians.

We’re glad that the city supports pedestrian safety, and we hope that the rules about yielding to pedestrians will be enforced. We also support the construction of more and safer sidewalks. We call on fellow people of faith to look at their own property: Do you have sidewalks? Do you welcome pedestrians to your facility?

It’s important to protect the vulnerable. On the roads, pedestrians are the most vulnerable. Our city has seen an increase in pedestrian-vehicle crashes recently; two pedestrians lost their lives in 2019, and we've already had three fatalities in the first six months of 2020. For all these reasons RAISE supports the Roanoke City Pedestrian Safety Campaign.

CYNDI JONES

DR. SALEEM AHMED

JIM BIER

DR. MICHAEL BENTLEY

REV. SEAN BURCH

SHARON BURNHAM

FREEDA CATHCART

SHARON CUSTER-BOGGESS

DR. LAURA HARTMAN

REV. DR. DAVID JONES

DR. MARWOOD LARSON-HARRIS

REV. KEVIN L. MCNEIL

DR. ANDREEA MIHALACHE-O'KEEF

REV. KATHY O'KEEFE

ANGELA PENN

REV. DR. JOHNNY R. STONE

LUCI WRIGHT

ROANOKE

