Letter: Support the Environmental Justice for All Act

Growing up on a farm in the Shenandoah Valley, our daily rhythms were intertwined with the seasons and weather patterns each day and even small shifts could drastically change our success as we strove to grow most of our own food.

As a young adult now, it’s clear to me how the weather patterns have changed just since I was a child and how certain natural areas have been compromised by environmentally harmful practices.

I grew up hesitant to swim in the James River because of its pollution levels, even though it flowed temptingly near my home, but was also lucky enough to spend most summer days in the clean mountain streams that ran nearby.

I am grateful to have been raised in an area with such vibrant ecosystems and opportunities for outdoor recreation as well as land that supports rural communities embracing farming lifestyles.

It becomes more clear to me daily how many don’t have the privilege of clean water and healthy outdoor spaces to explore uninhibited.

My peers and I would like this to be a place where we would be proud to raise a family into the future and share its beauty with our grandchildren.