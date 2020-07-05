I am writing this in support of Governor Ralph Northam's call to declare June 19 (Juneteenth) as a state holiday. I am proud that our leaders seek to build unity in our communities.

Celebrating the ultimate emancipation of slavery from the United States is something that should be celebrated. I would encourage all those who feel the same to contact their State representatives, asking them to support this plan.

ERIC ANGEL

FINCASTLE

