I am writing this in support of Governor Ralph Northam's call to declare June 19 (Juneteenth) as a state holiday. I am proud that our leaders seek to build unity in our communities.
Celebrating the ultimate emancipation of slavery from the United States is something that should be celebrated. I would encourage all those who feel the same to contact their State representatives, asking them to support this plan.
ERIC ANGEL
FINCASTLE
