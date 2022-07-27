Letter: Supporting local restaurants supports community

The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association (VRLTA) reports that restaurants statewide are suffering as inflation now exceeds 9%. As rising prices pinch at the grocery store and gas station, the restaurant industry is cringing from climbing costs.

Eric Terry, president of VRLTA, explains that restaurants grapple with increasing menu prices or adding surcharges to cope with skyrocketing expenses. “The labor costs, supply costs, food shortages, soaring fuel cost increases passed on from shippers have increased overnight for many restaurants,” according to Terry.

Restaurants cannot discontinue the necessary costs of basic business overhead. Those substantial expenses must be subsumed by the business, or passed on to the customer, or shared by both.

Small business is the backbone of our economy, especially so within small communities. Restaurants support local farmers and suppliers; employ waiters, staff and cooks who spend their salaries, resulting in local revenue through sales taxes; and restaurateurs deposit substantial contributions into employees’ Social Security.

The restaurateur, as a business owner, also takes all the risks.

Please support your local restaurant, especially the locally family owned businesses. Tip the server 20%, and purchase their $10 gift card (most restaurants have them if you ask). Gift it to your son, daughter, friend, neighbor or total stranger. Ten bucks may not cover the cost of lunch or dinner, but it very likely gets used.

Gary Crawford, Roanoke