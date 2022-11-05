Letter: Supporting Luke Priddy for Roanoke City Council

Supporting Priddy for Roanoke Council

My experiences and friendship with Luke lead me to believe he will show up, work hard, and represent us with integrity. I currently serve with him on the Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and have been consistently impressed with his attention to detail and commitment to making Roanoke a better place for everyone to call home. When I ran for city council earlier this year, I sought to elevate issues that I believe are critical to our collective future that haven’t been given enough attention — addressing environmental injustices that lead to health inequities, protecting our parks and greenspaces, and aggressively tackling the climate crisis. I believe Luke will be a champion for these issues on council.