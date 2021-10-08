 Skip to main content
Letter: Supporting Republican ticket for statewide office

Virginia is again at another crossroads in an election that pits common sense, godly values, and freedoms to choose against irrational laws (that have nothing to do to with the betterment of work, safety, family and faith), ungodly values, and restrictions on our freedoms such as on gun ownership or school choice. We need to do something but what? Well, we can vote.

We truly need leaders in the governor's mansion and our state legislature who make decisions and laws that benefit Virginia citizens as a whole. Leaders who look beyond partisan politics. Not special interests. And we have that opportunity in this upcoming election in electing Glenn Youngkin for governor, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares for attorney general, your Republican candidates.

Glenn Youngkin is a 30-year career businessman who rose up to be co-CEO of the Carlyle Group — a multibillion dollar global corporation. His job entailed growing small businesses and creating jobs, which is just what Virginia needs. Glenn felt he needed to run for governor as he saw his state’s stature decline heedlessly, so he tendered his resignation and got involved. He looks forward to putting his leadership and CEO skills into operation as our governor. Glenn is guided by his faith, values and an unshakeable belief that Virginia should be the best place to live, work, raise a family and be proud of.

Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor is a Marine veteran, former delegate as first Republican to win a black majority district since 1865, former vice president of the State Board of Education, and successful businesswoman. She is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and will work to secure elections.

Attorney general candidate Jason Miyares is a former delegate and former prosecutor known to be tough on crime, enforcing commonsense laws that keep violent criminals off the streets, and he defends the police, not defunds them. Jason wants to “remove politics from the Office of the Attorney General and to restore public safety and public trust.”

With such a winning team to restore greatness to our state, make sure to support our Republican candidates and vote.

Pat Bliss, Wytheville

 

