Letter: Supporting solar farms in the New River Valley

Our world today undoubtedly looks very different from just a year ago, and it seems to keep changing right before us every day. The pandemic has affected us all and brought to light the need to look out for one another and care for our communities. Within this era of change, there is a local development, that recently caught my attention, that to me represents opportunity.

In Pulaski County, a solar energy project called Hecate Energy Pulaski LLC was recently approved. The solar farm will provide 57,000 houses with energy and will lease land from local farmers for 35 years. Solar projects benefit all local property owners by driving economic investment and tax revenue. As a Virginia Tech student, I would like to propose the idea of bringing additional solar to the New River Valley. Having this kind of energy source would allow for clean energy to be used in the area and for environmental impacts to be mitigated.

One of the major benefits of a solar farm to me is the benefit to the soil on the leased farmland. As an agronomy major, I appreciate the importance of healthy soil and preserving farmland for future generations. The solar farm in Pulaski County plans to grow native grasses below the solar panels, which will protect and replenish the soil quality by providing a break from nutrient heavy crops.

Elizabeth Vaught, Blacksburg