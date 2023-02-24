When are you obliged to help protect a neighbor?

Suppose your next-door neighbor is being verbally or physically attacked. I would hope that any American would come to their aide.

Naturally, the first choice is involving authorities (police, etc.) since it’s their role.

However, what if, for whatever reason, there is no such authority option? What I would call a “real American” would not slough off any responsibility and would do whatever they could within reason.

To add to the situation, how far away does someone have to be before you are relieved of any responsibility to help? Putting aside any moral/ethical arguments, is it not in your self-interest to stop such behavior no matter how far away, to assure the behavior does not spread to your neighborhood?

This is the situation with the Ukraine. Yes, the country is far away. Yes, there’s no immediate danger to the United States. Yes, our support has monetary costs, but although the numbers sound huge, they are trivial compared to the size of our economy and our resources.

In the case of Ukraine, we are supporting the basic principle that no country is free to invade another and kill its citizens. It is in the long-term economic and physical interests of the United States to avoid such a world. It is also the moral and ethical right thing to do.

Olin Anderson, Christiansburg