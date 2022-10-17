Letter: Sustainable farming practices bill deserves support

In September, The Roanoke Times reported that Virginia Tech is receiving an $80 million grant to fund sustainable farming research.

The author emphasized that many farmers are searching for ways to make their farms sustainable so their descendants will still be able to use the land.

Over half of the grant money will be given directly to farmers to fund sustainable practices. This includes planting cover crops, livestock rotations, planting drought-resistant crops and so on.

If this program becomes national, it has the potential to reduce agricultural emissions by 55% over 10 years. These are the types of solutions we need to make our food systems more sustainable.

Federally, the Growing Climate Solutions Act would create positive change in the agricultural industry. The bill, which has huge bipartisan support, would allow the USDA to officially endorse third-party actors who can help farmers implement and monetize sustainable farming practices. This bill will lower the barrier to entry for farmers who wish to become more sustainable but may not have the resources to do so.

As citizens of the United States and the world, it is our responsibility to advocate for positive and tangible changes that will make our planet healthier and positively impact the farmers whose livelihoods are so powerfully affected by climate change.

I urge Rep. Morgan Griffith to join his Virginia colleagues, Rep. Robert Wittman, Rep. Elaine Luria and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, in co-sponsoring this important bill.

Molly Larson, Blacksburg