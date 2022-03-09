Letter: Taiwan's situation could erupt next

As Ukraine has captured the central focus, people need to focus on Taiwan. There could be war on two fronts as China may try to acquire Taiwan.

This island was ruled by the Qing Dynasty before they were conquered by the Japanese. The Japanese ruled the island from 1895 untill 1945. In 1949, when the Nationalists lost to the Communists, they and 2 million of their supporters fled the mainland to that island. They would continue, as they presently do, to claim that they are the legitimate government of China.

Only in 1952 did Japan officially cede sovereignty but they did not specify to whom. The Chinese Communist Party has always felt that the island of Taiwan belongs to mainland China. The party only considers Taiwan to be a renegade and breakaway province.

Even if the Taiwanese ever decide to not claim to be the government for all of China, they will never renounce their status as a sovereign nation. Since Taiwan was part of mainland China for its entire history except for Japanese occupation, the CCP will claim Taiwan as its territory only.

The United States should revisit current law that allows it to protect Taiwan in case the People's Republic of China invades. China-Taiwan must be resolved bilaterally. America's war guarantee and their supply of arms to Taiwan has prevented China-Taiwan from finally resolving their differences. The influences of the New World Order will only exacerbate tensions and delay final resolution.

Harsha Sankar, Covington