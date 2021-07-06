Letter: Take Trump seriously

I have a vision almost too gruesome to print - but we must.

I believe we must take Trump seriously when he vows to become president in August. How might he accomplish this? Not legally. He would need something very special to trade – our children???

Considering Trump has no conscience, that he has already demonstrated his ability to torture thousands of children by taking them from their families, that some of his bullies have already started practicing kidnapping (a state governor) and more; what would stop him from capturing a hundred or more children and maybe some adults and threatening to do unspeakable torture to them?

While I laughed loud and long at Trump’s claim to be a “stable genius,” I do believe he is a genius in some evil ways and, if not stable, certainly consistent.

So how can we prevent this? Where -o -where is our military? We can stop pretending that a good laugh and/or some ridicule will protect us.

Mary Boenke, Vinton