Letter: Taking comfort in a civilly conducted Virginia election

I’m a Democrat, so I’d be a liar if I said that the results of the recent election didn’t bother me. But while there are many things to fear now that Virginia is going red, I’ll save them for another day.

For now, there are some things about the election that I liked, the best being that when Terry McAuliffe realized he had lost, he quickly and gracefully conceded: no mobs storming the state Capitol building, no frivolous lawsuits, no fruitless recounts, just a nice, clean beginning to a smooth transition of power.

Another thing I liked is the fact that, in our district, we got no reports of our poll greeters being harassed, intimidated, or threatened as many have been in previous years by some voters from the other party. I did hear about the occasional snide remark or dirty look, but all in all it was quiet and peaceful this year despite a larger-than-expected turnout.