Letter: Taking vaccine does not imply support of abortion

I read with great interest Christine Flowers' column about the coronavirus vaccines ("The pro-life case for COVID vaccines," March 20). It inspired me to look up how the vaccines were developed. Her description of how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is accurate. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines. The cell line used by Pfizer and Moderna for verification (HEK 293) was derived from an abortion done in the Netherlands in 1973.

The J&J vaccine does use fetal cell lines in production. The J&J vaccine is an adenovirus vector vaccine, so it is different in the way it works and hence in its production process. The particular line (PER.C6) used was developed from an abortion performed in the Netherlands in 1985. Ms. Flowers sees this as a significant distinction. I do not. Taking the vaccine does not, in my opinion, in any way imply complicity or support of abortion. The link she claims is tenuous enough to be nonexistent.

The vaccines are safe and effective. They have been extensively tested and continue to be reevaluated. I have communicated with many people who are declining to take the vaccine. I have yet to hear a scientifically valid reason (other than those listed by the manufacturers).

Thomas Berry, Martinsville