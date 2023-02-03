Um … no. I’m all for talent shows, although not necessarily for funding them from taxpayer money. (Although most talents, and some of the most important talents, such as those in medical, teaching, science, aviation, sports, carpentry, survival skills, construction, cooking, sewing, fishing, inventing and computer fields, not to mention patience, empathy and the ability to uplift others, are not readily demonstrated at a talent show.) But no, I doubt a single shooting will be prevented by a talent show, or even by many talent shows. Similarly, Bill Clinton’s “midnight basketball” didn’t solve violence either. Reducing violence — we will always have some violence until Christ returns, so it cannot be “solved” or completely prevented — starts in the home, and by the creation and maintenance of good homes and solid families, including good fathers. This does not mean, however, that every violent person had bad parents.