Letter: Tanglewood suggestion

During a recent visit to Roanoke, I spent some time walking around inside and outside of Tanglewood Mall.

The thought crossed my mind that this would be a great place for some developer to build several apartments or condos inside the mall or garden apartment, small patio homes or small condos outside for disabled individuals.

Many places in Virginia such as Bedford are Vinton are converting old buildings into apartments or condos.

The Americans with Disabilities Act has been in place since 1990 and even today there does not seem to be many, if any, communities for handicapped people to live and shop or eat out independently in a safe, wide open area.

Tanglewood Mall would be the ideal place for developing such a place with Kroger, Belk, Barnes & Noble, Five Guys and Panera Bread. Hopefully, K&W will come back soon.

A lot of motorists do not pay attention to pedestrians, bicyclists or disabled people on the road or alongside the road. It is a disgrace to see a disabled person in an electric wheelchair or on an electric scooter trying to get across a busy street to simply go to a local grocery store or convenience store and basically risk their life to do so.

This concept could serve as a model for other communities.

G.N. Sword, Moneta