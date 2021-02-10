Letter: Tax Policy: What to expect from the Biden Administration

A War on Wealth: Biden’s Tax Proposals

Some of the current proposed changes to existing tax law include:

• The top tax rate for capital gains and qualified dividends would increase from 20% to 39.6% for incomes over $1 million - basically doubling the tax consequences.

• The step-up in basis for inherited assets would be repealed. In other words, the decedent’s cost basis is transferred to the inheritor, which could mean a significantly higher taxable capital gain.

• The individual estate tax exemption level would be reduced to $3.5 million from the current level of $11.7 million. Thus, more of your wealth will be subject to the “death tax.”

• Several real-estate tax breaks would be ended - including like-kind exchanges (1031 exchanges), which allow capital gains tax deferral on the sale of real estate if the proceeds are reinvested in another property.

Will the Biden tax proposals become law?