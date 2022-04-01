Letter: Taxpayers need safe options to file online

The website www.freefillableforms.com allowed taxpayers to directly e-file income tax documents and payments to IRS and Virginia Department of Taxation.

For 2021, I e-filed my taxes to IRS through www.freefillableforms.com, but Virginia was shut down.

As substitutes, Virginia, www.tax.Virginia.gov, lists e-file corporation websites. The problem is privacy. Tax preparation corporations should not have our Social Security number, birthday, family information and address, if we don’t want them to.

On March 4, I spoke with King William County Treasurer Karena Funkhouser. She inquired with Nancy Wilson, Virginia Director of Tax Processing Operations. Nancy responded:

“Our Free Fillable Form came out of our participation in the Free File Alliance (FFA). The Virginia legislature passed a bill requiring Virginia Tax to participate in the FFA and there is language in the bill which prevents us from developing our own free online program which would include a fillable form.”

FFA includes 21 states. Intuit was the only company writing programs for FFA states. For 2021, Intuit pulled out of FFA, so there is no way to directly and privately e-file income taxes to Virginia Department of Taxation. Virginia offers a writable PDF of form 760 and supporting tax forms, such that we can enter data on our PC, then print and sign. Yet Virginia cannot offer form 760 and supporting forms on its website where we can enter data and privately e-file.

Will Wrobleski is legislative director for Del. Scott Wyatt (my Virginia House of Delegates representative), On March 7, I talked with Will about changing the law so that Virginia could write its own website e-file program for those who want to privately e-file taxes online and about alleviating waste of Department of Taxation labor hours retyping printed forms. I ask you contact your delegate or senator to request the same change in the law.

Ben Munford, Aylett, Virginia