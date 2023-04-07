The FDIC "agreed to backstop all deposits at the bank, including those above a $250,000 cap." The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. adds this egregious example of welfare to the long list of such accommodations for corporations and the wealthy, even those dumb enough to put all their money in accounts that are insured, at least for the rest of us, to a maximum of $250,000. Those so privileged should pay a fee for us taxpayers covering their unsecured bets — I don't believe Janet Yellen when she says taxpayers will not be asked/forced to cover this cost. So, those privileged depositors should force their lackeys in Congress to impose taxes on all income, including theirs, to preserve Social Security and Medicare with growth for the next 100 years, no whining and no strings attached.